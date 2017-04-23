Marie's memories flood back as she revisits family home in Limerick

A LIFETIME of memories have come flooding back for a 77-year-old who visited her childhood home in Gaol Lane, which has lain derelict for decades.

Marie Meagher grew up at 9 Gaol Lane just off Mary Street in the 1940s and 1950s, with her neighbours including local comedian Paschal O’Grady of Tom and Paschal fame.

Having fallen to rack and ruin over the years, the property has recently been upgraded by Limerick City and County Council.

Accompanied by her son Greg, Marie was invited back to her childhood home – which she left in 1962 – to see the complete refurbishment that has been carried out by the local authority.

“I can’t get over this place at all, the downstairs is completely different. The stairs came right into the room downstairs and there were two bedrooms upstairs. I think it’s very well done,” she said of her family home.

Marie said she remembered her grandparents had lived in the house.

“My grandparents were always here, the Lees. My father and mother moved back here when I was an infant. I was so young I can’t even remember and I was here then until I got married.

"I remember we had to go out to the bottom of the garden to go to the toilet in the outhouse. That’s all gone now. The garden looks beautiful,” Marie said following her visit.

Marie added it was lovely growing up in the area.

“The O’Gradys lived next door. You know Paschal from Tom and Paschal fame and the Horans lived on the other side of us. They were lovely men. The whole street had many characters.”

When asked if she found Paschal funny, she said: “I don’t remember him being funny!” before giggling.