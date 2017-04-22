Limerick's population growth lags behind Cork and Galway, Census shows

THE POPULATION of Limerick city has risen by just 1,213 people in the past five years, with an increase of 2,153 people in the county.

The preliminary Census figures for 2016 show that the population of the city rose from 57,106 in 2011 to 58,106 last year, or an increase of 2.1%

In the county, the population stands at 136,856 – up from 134,703 in 2011, or 1.6%.

Combined, the population of Limerick city and county now stands at 195,175.

In county Limerick there are 620 more males than females, and in the city there are 1,041 more females than males.

In contrast to Limerick’s slow growth, Galway city saw a population increase of 4.2%, faster than the surrounding county at 2.4%, while Cork city grew by 5.4% compared with Cork county at 4.4%.

Waterford City has seen growth of 3.5% compared with only 1.4% for the county.

In terms of the political landscape, nationally there were 25 constituencies with more than 30,000 people per TD and an additional 11 constituencies where the number of people per TD was in the range 29,000 to 30,000.

However, the constituency of Limerick County, with 27,948 people, had the lowest population per TD in the country in April 2016.

The population per TD for the country as a whole in April 2016 was 30,138, with the population of Limerick city per TD standing at 29,338.

In the city, the electoral area of Galvone B witnessed the eighth greatest loss in population nationwide, down 24.8%, or an actual decrease of 218 people residing there.

The electoral division of Roxborough saw its population fall by 6.6%, while Castleconnell’s increased by 5.4%.

The fastest growing constituency was Fingal which increased by 10,596 persons or 7.5 per cent over the five years.

The average age of Limerick’s population in April 2016 was 37.7 years, compared to 36.5 years in April 2011.

The rate of divorce and separation continues to rise in Limerick, with 8,723 people divorced/separated in the county, a rate of 4.5%, compared to the national rate of 4.7%.

Some 77,313 people in Limerick stated that they could speak Irish, compared to 81,420 in April 2011.

Within this figure, 1,795 spoke Irish daily outside the education system, while 4,540 spoke Irish weekly outside the education system.

The report shows that 1,659 Irish Travellers resided in county Limerick in April 2016, an increase of 9.6% since 2011.

Monaghan, at 96.4%, had the highest proportion of Travellers living in permanent housing.

In contrast, 22.2% of Travellers in Limerick lived in temporary accommodation.

Broadband access in Limerick households increased to 46,590 dwellings in April 2016, an increase of 13% since April 2011.

Nearly eight per cent of Limerick's population stated that they have no religion, in comparison to 8.6% in Munster and 9.8% in the State.

The number of Muslims in the State increased by 14,200 over the five years.

The overall results of the Census, completed on Sunday, April 24, 2016, show that Ireland’s population stood at 4,761,865 in April 2016, an increase of 3.8% since April 2011.

The total number of non-Irish nationals has fallen slightly to 535,475, or 11.6% of the population, the first decline since the introduction of this question in 2002.

The number of people with dual-Irish nationality has increased by 48,879 to 104,784 people since April 2011.

The recent publication is the first of a series of 13 reports on Census 2016 due to be published this year.