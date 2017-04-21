Limerick's Collison brothers launch online magazine 'for geeks'

LIMERICK’S billionaire Collison brothers have launched a new online magazine, billed as ‘the New Yorker for geeks’.

Their global online payments firm, Stripe, has backed a new software engineering magazine, Increment, which is already being lauded by tech insiders in Silicon Valley after its inaugural issue.

Stripe chief executive and co-founder Patrick Collison said the publication “aims to illuminate the most sophisticated practices from the best companies in the world.”

“As software becomes more important in the world, the practice and art of software engineering becomes more important too. Our hope is that Increment can help surface the institutional wisdom and practices of the most effective software engineering organisations in the world so that the industry as a whole can make faster progress,” said Mr Collison.

Patrick, 28, and John Collison, 26, earlier this year made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, joining the ranking of the world’s richest as the youngest newcomer billionaires.

The Irish duo each has an estimated fortune of $1.1 billion thanks to their firm raising money at a $9.2 billion valuation last year. Last year they launched another spin-off, Stripe Atlas, a platform to help start internet businesses, which has now helped entrepreneurs from 124 countries, including a cosmetics start-up in the Gaza Strip.