Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Grill' from Limerick in TV takeover

A LIMERICK lady inspired Ed Sheeran’s hit song Galway Girl but he may have to change the title to Galway Grill!

The music artist wrote the hit song while Caherconlish’s Niamh Dunne and her band Beoga were recording in his home. Like the lyric, Niamh does “play the fiddle in an Irish band” but the rest of the tune is from Ed Sheeran’s imagination.

He was in the city of tribes to shoot the video with Saoirse Ronan last week.

"When we were filming it, I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying 'Galway Girl'," Ed Sheeran told fans at a concert in Glasgow.

"It actually says Galway Grill. Like, full on, she really took the p*** out of me with this one. I'm actually kind of proud of her. It's the kind of thing that I would do,” said Ed.

Expect a restaurant of the same name to open imminently.

Meanwhile, the Dunne family are taking over TV sets – at home and abroad – this weekend.

Niamh and her trad band Beoga will perform with Ed Sheeran on Jools Holland’s ubiquitous music show this Friday night, April 21 at 11.05pm on BBC2. They will play Galway Girl.

Then on Sunday, April 23 you can see the Dunne family performing together on Port, on TG4, at 9.30pm.

It is a landmark award winning music series - part music documentary, part travelogue.

This Sunday’s episode was filmed in Limerick and features the renowned Caherconlish creative and musical family, with tunes and songs from uileann piper Mickey Dunne and daughters Bríd and Niamh, who both play fiddle, while the latter also adds vocals.

The Dunnes are an incredibly accomplished family. Dad, Mickey, apart from being one of Ireland's best-known pipers, is now hugely in demand as a pipe maker, with orders for his instruments coming from all over the world.

Mum, Aideen O'Rahilly, is also very creative and is passionate about the Irish language. She penned the moving Darling Michael – a song commemorating her grandfather Michael O’Rahilly - a key figure in the 1916 rising - and the woman he left behind.

Brid has an MSc in Occupational Therapy and is currently completing a PhD on the history of the Occupational Therapy profession in Ireland. While Niamh and Beoga have become something of an “overnight” sensation after putting in many years of rehearsing, recording and performing thanks to their link up with Ed Sheeran.