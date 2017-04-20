Revenues at Glenstal Abbey in Limerick exceed €4.4m

REVENUES at Glenstal Abbey boys’ school have increased to over €4.4 million.

The school in Murroe continues to see an increase in admissions, with fees of €18,950 a year for domestic or Irish residents opting for the seven-day boarding package.

Fees for seven-day boarders from the EU are €19,950, and this fee rises further for those from outside the EU to €23,450.

The day board fees total €11,350 per year, but this figure is reduced by 10% if a second brother joins the exclusive school.

Additional charges apply for English language classes for those outside the EU, music lessons, public speaking classes, and for certain sports such as tennis, rowing, golf and fencing, and skiing trips.

Such is the level of demand for places in the school, that they had have enquiries about enrolling pupils as far ahead as 2028 from parents of boys who are currently just a few months old.

In September last, the secondary school welcomed its largest number of boys in its 80 year history with 249 pupils, with their numbers increasing by 37% in the past four years.

Revenues increased from €4.097 million to €4.4 million in the 12 months to the end of June last, or by €309,002 – some 7.5 per cent.

School headmaster Fr William Fennelly said that 258 students are enrolled for the coming September. The school introduced day boarders in 2012, and that contingent now accounts for one quarter of the school population, contributing some €680,000 in school fees.

Fr Fennelly said they are planning “a small development” of 14 rooms, which they hope to see in place within two years to meet with demand.

Fr Fennelly said that the overwhelming majority of students come from Ireland, with 188 boarders and 60 day boarders. Any surplus profits from the school are donated to the Glenstal Abbey Trust.

Another company, Glenstal Abbey Operations Limited, which commenced trading in July 2013, saw a profit of €2,671, after expenditure of €340,766 for the year ending June 2015, and paying some €106,225 to the Glenstal Abbey Trust.

It had an income of €316,714 from its hospitality interests, and an income of €118,723 from the shop.