UPDATE: Missing Limerick woman located after appeal

GARDAI have confirmed that the 51-year-old woman reported missing has been found ‘safe and well’.

Lisa Galvin, who was reported missing late on Wednesday evening having not been seen since the previous morning, was found after the garda appeal late last night.

Gardai at Roxboro Road had asked for the public’s assistance in locating the 51-year-old, who was last seen on Tuesday morning at approximately 10.30am in the Glasgow Park area of Limerick city.

A spokesperson for the garda press office said this Thursday that she had been found “safe and well” and thanked the public for its assistance.