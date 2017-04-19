Gardai in Limerick seek information on missing woman

GARDAI in Limerick are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Gardai at Roxboro Road have asked for the public’s assistance in locating 51-year-old Lisa Galvin.

Lisa was last seen on Tuesday morning at approximately 10.30am in the Glasgow Park area of Limerick city.

“She is described as being approximately 5’ 2’’ tall with short brown hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans and blue runners,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Anyone who has seen Lisa or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800-666111 or any Garda Station.”