Emergency services attend scene of house fire in Limerick city

LIMERICK Fire Service is currently at the scene of a fire at a house in the city.

Three units of the fire service attended the scene of the fire at Mayorstone Drive, near the old garda station close to Shelbourne Road area.

The fire service received the call at 12.25pm.

Local councillor Daniel Butler tweeted about the incident: “Serious fire just started near Hassets Cross. Thick black smoke. @LimerickFire just on the scene. #Limerick Hope all.are safe.”

Serious fire just started near Hassets Cross. Thick black smoke. @LimerickFire just on the scene. #Limerick Hope all.are safe. pic.twitter.com/a1pMtVUAfv — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) April 19, 2017

UPDATE: As of 2.10pm this Wednesday, the fire service said the fire had been brought under control and just one pump remained at the scene.

