No order sought in Limerick hotel threat case

GARDAI have been been accused of an abuse of process in the case of a man who allegedly made threats against a senior officer during an incident at a hotel in the city.

Patrick O’Reilly, aged 48, of Brownswood, Enniscorthy, County Wexord was brought before Limerick District Court earlier this year after he was charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to a detective inspector, who is not based in the Limerick division.

He allegedly made the threats when members of the divisional drugs unit were carrying out search of two rooms at a hotel on February 3, last.

While the DPP previously directed trial on indictment, during a review of the case before Easter, Sergeant Donal Cronin said he had instructions to seek “no order” – effectively withdrawing the case.

When Desmond Hayes BL, representing the defendant, sought an explanation for the application, Sgt Cronin said he was not required to offer one and that the court did not have jurisdiction to seek one.

“I received instructions to seek no order, no explanation is needed,” he said.

Mr Hayes said separate proceedings have been initiated in County Tipperary relating to similar allegations relating to an incident “later on the same day”.

Those matters are due to come before Clonmel Circuit Court later this year and he informed the court that the Limerick matters are likely to be added to that indictment.

“This is an abuse of process,” he said accusing the State of “trying to frustrate the judicial system.”

Judge Mary Larkin said the application before the court as a simple one and that she could not comment on the “machinations of the process”