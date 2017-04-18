Concern as rape case is delayed at Limerick court

A JUDGE has threatened to strike out the case of a Limerick man accused of multiple sexual offences if the matter is not progressed by the State.

The 51-year-old defendant, who has an address in the city centre, is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman at a number of different locations in the city – including at a graveyard.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces a total of 28 charges relating to offences which are alleged to have happened on various dates during 1994, 1995 and 1996.

During a sitting of Limerick District Court before Easter, Sergeant Donal Cronin, prosecuting, sought an adjournment of the case to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

“There are quite a number of counts,” he said adding that the matter is progressing.

Solicitor Tom Kiely opposed the application and expressed his concern at the continuing delay.

He pointed out that his client has been in custody for a number of weeks.

In reply, Sgt Cronin submitted the defendant has not been prejudiced as he has not not sought bail.

Judge Mary Larkin noted the concerns of Mr Kiely and she said the matter will be marked peremptory on the next occasion.

The Director of Public Prosecutions previously directed trial on indictment and the matter is likely to be heard at the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Larkin adjourned the matter to later this month.