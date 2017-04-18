Munster legend Paul O’Connell honoured by his Limerick alma mater

RUGBY legend Paul O’Connell has been honoured by his alma mater, as the Ardscoil Ris past pupils union held its annual dinner in the city.

The evening, held at the Strand Hotel, also saw Alan English, the editorial director of Iconic Newspapers, parent company of the Limerick Leader, attend as guest of honour.

The evening was a great success with Dave O’Hora entertaining guests as master of ceremonies. Presentations were made to two of the school’s most well-known alumni, rugby legend O’Connell, and Mr English.

Gene Leonard, the president of the North Circular Road school’s past pupil’s union, introduced Mr English, who spoke of his experience in Ardscoil and the influence it had on his future career, which included a nine year stint as editor of this newspaper.

In particular, the Castleconnell man recalled his history teacher Jim Doherty.

Meanwhile, Des Harty, a former teacher and rugby coach introduced former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain Mr O’Connell.

Mr Harty recalled his memories of Paul and the schools rugby scene in Limerick.

He spoke fondly of his time in the school and of trying to balance exams and rugby. The event was well attended by past pupils, current teachers, past teachers, past principal Bríd de Bruin and current principal Tom Prendergast.