Miriam and Sinead are off the mark to support Great Limerick Run

PRIMETIME presenter Miriam O’Callaghan is encouraging the people of Limerick to join visually impaired runner Sinead Kane in the Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run for Cliona’s Foundation.

The pair were in attendance with event charity partner Cliona’s Foundation at the All Ireland Business Summit in Croke Park.

An avid supporter of children’s charities and a mother-of-eight, Miriam has been the patron of Cliona’s Foundation for many years and is a devoted spokesperson.

Miriam and Sinead encouraged everyone to join Sinead who will be running for Cliona’s Foundation. Sinead, who is an experienced runner, wants to encourage as many people as possible to run with her and her guide runner John O’Regan on April 30.

Speaking about Cliona’s Foundation, Sinead said: “Because I have been helped by so many people during my life I always try to give back to those who need support, as much as I can.

“I really like the work that Cliona’s Foundation do and I want to help them raise awareness of the need, the support the foundation provide and, in the process, help raise funds to allow them continue their invaluable worl.

“I won’t be going for a personal best in this marathon, so will be running a nice training /leisurely pace and would encourage as many as possible to run with me”

Sinead who has 5% vision took up running five years ago. In 2017 she ran into the record books as she became the first visually-impaired athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge – seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Cliona’s Foundation is a charitable organisation founded in 2007 by Terry and Brendan Ring following the death of their daughter Cliona from an inoperable brain tumour.

The foundation provides financial assistance to families in Ireland who have children with a life limiting illness and are incurring costs associated with caring for them over a long period of time.

Companies that are competing in the Fittest Company challenge can also run a leg of their route with Sinead

If you are interested in running/walking in the Great Limerick Run for Cliona’s Foundation email info@clionasfoundation.ie