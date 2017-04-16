Thousands to turn out for Darkness Into Limerick walk and run in Limerick

THOUSANDS are expected to take part in this year’s Darkness into Light walk across the city and county, with a new location being added to the event.

With just three weeks to go, the 5km walk and run will kick off at 4.15am on Saturday, May 6, in a bid to raise much-needed funds for Pieta House which provides support for people affected by suicide and self-harm.

The launch of the Darkness into Light event took place at the Clayton Hotel last Wednesday. There will be four locations this year in Limerick; Thomond Park in the city; Colaiste Iosef in Kilmallock; Newcastle West; and Muintir Na Tire Hall, Murroe, which is the newest addition to the nine-year-old initiative.

A spokesperson for the Murroe Darkness into Light walk said that they have, so far, 350 people signed up, and hope to have up to 1,000 participating on Main Street.

The East Limerick participants will take a scenic 2.5km route the Glenstal Abbey, he said.

“It being our first time involved in Darkness into Light, it has been such a positive experience for us. The feedback from the community and local businesses has been great, with lots of people wanting to do stewarding. We are delighted to be a venue, and we hope that we can do a great job.”

Murroe organisers thank the Benedictine monks, and the East Limerick Irish Red Cross which volunteered to be paramedics on the day.

People who wish to participate this year are urged to register online.

Children under 16 have free admission, while people over 65, students and unemployed must pay €15, and adult admission cost €25.

Kieran O’Brien, Pieta House, said the flagship event helps reduce the stigma around suicide.