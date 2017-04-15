Chronic addict jailed for robbing cash from food outlet in Limericik city

A CHRONIC heroin user who threatened staff and customers at a food outlet in the city has been jailed for five years.

Patrick Kinnane, aged 34, of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park was convicted by a jury of robbery and attempted robbery charges following a three day trial in January.

Detective Garda Neil O’Gorman told Limerick Circuit Court told the defendant, who was armed with a large knife, entered Subway at Henry Street shortly after 7pm on March 8, 2016.

He threatened a female worker before forcing open the cash register and taking around €550 in cash.

As he was leaving, he brandished the knife at a customer but fled before he handed over his wallet.

He was identified as a suspect, he said, after gardai viewed CCTV from a a nearby premises.

During the trial the customer said he feared for his life. “I was afraid for my life, I was totally afraid,” he told the jury.

In a victim impact statement, which was read to the court, the man said he still suffers from flashbacks and has nightmares about what happened. He added that he feels insecure when he sees people wearing hooded tops.

The staff members, who gave up her job as a result of what happened, said she is constantly looking over her shoulder and “turning back” to see if she is being followed.

She said her life has changed completely and that her confidence has been affected by her ordeal as she does not feel safe when on her own.

Brian McInerney BL said his client, who has more than 120 previous convictions, was suffering from a “very severe addiction” and that all of his offending was to fund his habit.

”There is not champagne lifestyle,” he said adding that Kinnane was living a “pitiful existence”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the matter was very frightening for the two victims and he imposed a six year prison sentence, suspending the final 12 months.

He imposed concurrent 18 month sentences in relation to separate theft matters – two of which happened on the same day as the robbery.