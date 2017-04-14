Heroic Limerick office worker prevents woman from entering river

A HEROIC office worker has prevented a woman from entering the River Shannon in Limerick city this Good Friday.

At around 8.30am this Friday morning, emergency services received reports of a woman, believed to be in her mid 30s, attempting to enter the river at the Harvey’s Quay area around Poor Man’s Kilkee.

It is understood that a man from a nearby office had observed a woman climbing over railings and went to her aid, stopping her from entering the water.

Three units of Limerick Fire Service and the Fireswift rescue boat were sent to the scene, along with gardai and HSE paramedics.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick by HSE paramedics.