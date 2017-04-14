A cracking Easter weekend beckons across Limerick

THIS Easter weekend is a cracking time to be in Limerick with a feast of sport and entertainment on the cards.

All eyes will be on Thomond Park this Saturday for Guinness Pro12 action when Munster take on Ulster in their bid to secure a home semi-final for the league. Thousands will travel to the northside stadium to enjoy the game, which kicks off at 3pm.

And there will be no Easter Eggs for Limerick’s hurlers on Sunday, when they line out against Galway in the Gaelic Grounds. Between 8,000 and 10,000 people are expected to attend the Allianz League semi-final fixture. The Limerick lads will be hoping for an Easter Sunday win to secure their place in the league final a week later.

Kerry Group’s annual Rás Mumhan will dip into West Limerick this Easter Saturday during a 130km cycle, as part of a total 500km over four gruelling days.

Listowel is the starting point for the Saturday outing, and riders will continue into Ballylongford, Tarbert, Glin, up the hill out of Athea for the first of three times, onto Carrigkerry, Ardagh, and Foynes.

The cyclists will then face the big climb in Glin again, before going on to Athea a second time, then on to a 25km finishing circuit through Carrigkerry and back to finish up the hill out of Athea.

King John’s Castle will host a fancy dress Mad Hatter party on Easter Sunday between 12pm and 4pm.

Of course no matter where you are there will be a religious service nearby during what is the most holy weekend of the year for the faithful.

The children of Limerick, and adults too, will undoubtedly be very excited for the arrival of the Easter Bunny early on Sunday morning with treats of the chocolate variety.

And three junior infants grabbed the early chance to break out on the last day of school, with chocolate eggs and a special guest rabbit.

Four-year-old Zoey Hallinan may just have spoiled her dinner as she enjoyed an Easter Egg at Ballysteen National School on the last day before the Easter holidays, along with her classmates Ruby Gallagher, 5, and Cathal Healy, 6.

And excitement was running high in the small school with the visit of a five-year-old white rabbit, who was happy to sit back and enjoy the attention.

The acquisition of a health promotion flag in Ballysteen NS on the same day must mean that diets are generally good, but an exception was made in favour of some chocolate goodies.

- See the Limerick Leader for more details on the religious ceremonies in the city and county