Limerick buses could be back on road for Easter

THERE could be good news for Limerick commuters this Easter, with growing speculation the all-out strike at Bus Eireann could be called off today.

Sources at the Labour Court have indicated they will issue a recommendation to resolve the three-week long stand off over cuts to drivers and other workers’ pay by this lunchtime.

Unions have already pledged they will least least suspend the industrial action while they ballot their members over the Labour Court’s recommendation.

There will be an operational delay in getting buses back on the road – but they may return to Limerick’s city streets in time for Good Friday, and the start of the Easter weekend.

The Labour Court intervened after a third set of talks to resolve the dispute collapsed at the Workplace Relations Commission earlier this week.

The state bus company runs seven regular bus services covering the city and its surrounds, as well as other irregular services covering rural Co Limerick.

On top of this, there are twice hourly services to Shannon Airport, which at present remains inaccessible by public transport.

For more on this story, stay with www.limerickleader.ie, and follow us on Twitter @Limerick_Leader