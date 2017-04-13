Disputed industrial school documents back in Glin 

THE 800 documents from Glin Industrial School which have been at the centre of a dispute between abuse survivor Tom Wall and the Christian Brothers for the past two years are now back in his custody in Glin.

Mr Wall removed the documents from UL earlier this week when it transpired that he had not signed any official form when handing them over to the university in 2015.

Now, he intends holding on to the documents until the Christian Brothers confirm in writing to him and to his solicitor that they have no legal claim on them.

A fortnight ago, after Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins raised the matter in the Dail, Br Edmund Garvey, the head of the European Province of the Congregation of Christian Brothers told Deputy Collins he would be “satisfied with copies of the documents” and that he had “no interest in engaging in legal action.”

But, Mr Wall claimed this Wednesday, he has received nothing in writing from the Christian Brothers. And he accused them of reneging on their commitment. “No email came confirming the Christian Brothers’ position that they had removed their claim on the documents,” Mr Wall said.

When that is done, Mr Wall continued, he intends to lodge them again in UL, where he hopes they will be preserved and available to researchers, historians and the families of past pupils.

“There is a wealth of information there. The difficulty I have for the past couple of years is that these documents were locked in boxes. The Christian Brothers have effectively sealed them. But that is no longer the case. I don’t want the Christian Brothers to have any veto over these documents."