Stylish opening for John McNamara exhibition at Limerick's Hunt Museum

A CELEBRATION of some of the outstanding fashion creations of the late Limerick fashion designer John McNamara has been unveiled in Limerick.

The John McNamara Exhibition was formally opened by Senator Maria Byrne at a glamorous event at the Hunt Museum. It will run for three weeks until Sunday, April 30.

Many well-known faces attended the event including Irish television presenter and style entrepreneur Darren Kennedy, style icon Celia Holman Lee and fashion designer Marion Murphy Cooney.

The exhibition was opened with the announcement of the winner of the John McNamara Achievement Award honouring the designs of new fashion designers, sponsored by Specsavers Limerick.

The judges were Catherine Bourke who was John’s assistant for almost three decades, knitwear designer Michelina Stacpoole and fashion designer Fiona Whyte. They faced a tough decision trying to choose the winner from the six talented fashion design students attending Limerick School of Art and Design, Limerick College of Further Education, and Mallow School of Fashion and Tailoring.

The winning designer was student Jane Eglington from Rochestown in Cork, who has just graduated from Limerick School of Art and Design.

John McNamara from South Circular Road in Limerick died in 2015. He graduated in fashion from the Grafton Academy Dublin and Kingston University London and was regarded as one of Ireland’s most talented designers with an eye for glamour and tailoring.

“John was a great supporter of young talent, organising the annual International Colleges’ Fashion event in recent years in Limerick. It is a pleasure for Specsavers Limerick to be sponsors of the Achievement Award in his name,” said Sinead Clohessy of Specsavers.

“The exhibition which runs until April 30, will give those attending an idea of the magnificent designs John did for his many clients,” said style queen Celia Holman Lee, organiser.