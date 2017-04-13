European Cup clash for Munster a financial boost for Limerick rugby clubs

THOUSANDS of euro will be raised for rugby clubs in Limerick thanks to Mun-ster’s European Champions Cup semi-final clash against Saracens next Saturday.

Benefiting from Munster’s success this season, a number of local clubs are to sell tickets to their members at special pre-match lunches and fundraisers in the capital, before the Aviva game on April 22.

An average of 300 tickets have been given to local senior clubs ahead of the game, it is understood. Munster received a total ticket allocation of around 35,000 for the match - with Saracens requesting around 2,500. A short public sale took place late last week on Ticketmaster.

As part of their fundraiser, Garryowen members will enjoy corporate hospitality at the Wanderers Pavilion at the Aviva. And for €2,950 per table – or €295 per person – there will be a free bar before the game, a four course lunch and drinks, and a ticket for the semi-final. A special guest speaker will be announced for the event.

This standard of hospitality is consistent with other club fundraisers on the day. Frank Larkin, of Old Crescent, said that these events help resource rugby clubs’ facilities.

“To give an example, last year we bought extra land - seven acres - and we did that with fundraising amongst members and a loan from the IRFU. And in the last few weeks, we have spent €12,000 on sand, as that has to be spread. We are developing two new pitches on that land. So hopefully the fundraiser will also pay for the sand. The money goes back into the club and back into the sport.”

The Rosbrien club will have its fundraiser at the InterContinental Hotel, with Donal Lenihan as the guest speaker.

Tony Quilty, of UL Bohs, said that “corporate Ireland was dead for a period of the recession” but that these type of events are making a recovery.

“This is an extra, and we have to take advantage because the cost of running a rugby club is high,” he said. UL Bohs will have its fundraiser at Herbert Park Hotel, with Today FM’s Paul Collins hosting the event.

Meanwhile, Munster Rugby will host its official pre-match hospitality event at the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road, with guest speakers Joe Schmidt, Alan Quinlan, Keith Wood and former Saracens front row Paul Wallace. Today FM’s Matt Cooper will act as MC.