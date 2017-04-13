Man who stabbed flatmate in Limerick is jailed

A MAN who stabbed his flatmate multiple times while in a “trance-like state” has been jailed for two years.

Marek Kniezo, aged 35, of no fixed abode, admitted stabbing the now 63-year-old at a flat on the Dock Road in the early hours of May 22, 2016.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Orlaith Ryan said the alarm was raised at around 3am after the victim, who was stabbed three times, fled from the flat and travelled to a friend’s house.

The victim told gardai that he was woken during the night when he heard voices coming from the defendant’s room. He said the Slovakian national was talking to himself and “seemed to be in his own world”.

When he entered, he observed Mr Kniezo in a “trance-like state” and having been alerted to further noises around 30 minutes later, he encountered the defendant, who was completely naked, kneeling and facing a wall in the kitchen area.

A confrontation ensued during which the victim was stabbed twice in the upper body. He was stabbed again a short time later having initially fled from the flat.

He suffered minor scrapes and bruises and required nine stitches for the stab wounds.

Lorcan Connolly BL said his client had stopped abusing Xanax two weeks earlier which resulted in him having a “psychotic episode”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed a three year prison sentence, suspending the final 12 months.