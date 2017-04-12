Tributes paid to former Limerick Lawn and UL Bohs president Fergus Walsh

TRIBUTES have been paid to former Limerick Lawn Tennis Club and UL Bohemians president Fergus Walsh.

Mr Walsh, who lived on Clanmorris Avenue on the Ennis Road, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Tuesday morning.

He was a former president and trustee of Limerick Lawn and staunch supporter of the Ennis Road club, where he was a regular player.

Mr Walsh was also was a former player, coach, president and academy director at UL Bohs, a club he “loved so much”.

The club said: “Not alone have we lost a great clubman, but we have lost a great friend. Our sincere condolences to Fergus's family from everyone at the club he loved so much.”

Comments on Facebook below the UL Bohs post praised Fergus as "always great company" and "steeped in rugby".

Mr Walsh, who most recently ran Southern Business and Finance in Limerick with joint director Billy Slattery, started off his professional career at Mercantile Credit on O’Connell Street before moving to Lombard and Ulster, where he rose through the ranks.

After he retired from Lombard, he opened the Limerick office of Southern Business and Finance in the late 1990s.

He was a beloved father of Mark, David, Siobhan, Fergus and the late Sarah and loving grandfather to Ted, Aoibhe, Sarah, Julie, Molly, Alannah, Joe, Luke, Adam and Matthew.

Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, wife Alannah, son-in-law Damien, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Nicki and Kate, grandchildren, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Good Friday for Liturgical Prayers at 11am. Cremation on Saturday at 2pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome www.isida.ie.