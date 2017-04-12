Sweets stolen during break-in at Gaelic Grounds in Limerick

LIMERICK gardai are investigating a break-in to the Gaelic Grounds and theft of confectionery.

At least one of the perpetrators had a sweet tooth as they gained entry to a shop under the main stand and helped themselves.

It occurred last Thursday, April 6 between 5.20pm and 5.50pm.

"A quantity of confectionery was taken. There was also some damage done to a light and fire extinguishers were emptied,” said a garda spokesperson.

"Four youths were seen leaving onto the Ennis Road and going in the direction of the city centre. All four had hoodies, were wearing tracksuits and carrying plastic bags of confectionery taken from the shop inside.”

If anyone has information on this incident they can contact gardai at Mayorstone on 061-456980.