Memorial walk to take place at Milford Hospice

HUNDREDS of hand-written tributes by friends and family will adorn the Milford Memorial Tree in the grounds of Milford Care Centre at the end of May.

The second Milford Hospice Memorial Walk will be held on Sunday, May 28, and it will be followed by loved ones tying tribute ribbons in members of deceased family members and friends on the Memorial Tree.

Launched this week by Brendan Foley, father of the late Anthony Foley and a member of the historic Munster Rugby team which defeated the All-Blacks in Thomond Park in 1978, he praised this “wonderful concept”.

“There isn’t a family within a 100 mile radius that hasn’t benefited from their services. They do an amazing job to meet the expanding needs of patients and their families,” said Mr Foley.

Pat Quinlan, chief executive of Milford Care Centre, said that funds raised from recent activities will assist in the development of their new purpose built Hospice Unit at Milford.

“This new development will ensure that we have increased capacity for the future and that all of our service users will be given full respect and dignity at all times through the availability of all single rooms. We have and will very much continue to have a heavy reliance on voluntary fundraising.”