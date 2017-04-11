Limerick Lollipop Lady Lily retires after two decades of duty

AFTER 20 years, a pillar of the Caherdavin community who served hundreds of northside children has departed from the role of school warden.

Lily Murphy, 65, of Woodview, put down the lollipop stick for the last time on Friday afternoon, saying goodbye to the pupils and parents at Christ the King national school in Limerick city.

In 1997, Lily took up the role at Ivan’s Cross, with the intention of carrying out her duties for two years while her youngest child was in primary school.

“But I got to like talking to the children, the parents, and I just continued from year to year,” she told the Leader, the day before her retirement.

In 2010, Ms Murphy moved to Christ the King, where she ensured the safety of hundreds of children through the years.

“The children going to Caherdavin school are exceptional. They’re really, very well-mannered, and very well-behaved. And the amazing thing about it, all the children went into the school with a smile on their face. They’re really happy to go into school.”

She commended principal Pat Mullane and the school staff for their support over the past seven years.

“When I moved to the boys school, Mr Mullane would come out every morning and made sure that nobody interfered with my work, and I could not have landed in a nicer spot. All the staff were exceptionally nice to me.”

Mr Mullane thanked Lily for her 20 years of service to the community and wished her well in her retirement.

“First and foremost, she is a very caring person. She really looked out for the children. That is what really set her apart. She is good-humoured and lively. There is great life to her, and she is good craic, as well as being very diligent with her work. And she was always optimistic, and always had something funny to say.

“She will be missed. But she will always be around, she is not the type of person who will fade off the scene. She is, very much, part of the community,” he told the Leader.

When asked what the next chapter of her life entails, she said: “I am going for a nice holiday, now, with the family in July. I am going to spend a lot of my time in Liscannor. And I am always into reading, I love my reading. And I love my walks by the sea. And I intend to chill out, now. I have my job done!”