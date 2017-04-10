High hopes in Limerick talks will end bus strike

THERE are high hopes that the three-week long Bus Eireann strike could be called off today, as crisis talks continue between unions and management.

The negotiations re-started this morning at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), with reports indicating an agreement is edging ever closer.

Workers across various areas of the company withdrew their labour on March 24 in an escalation of the row over a cost-cutting measures.

Local commuters have been left to pay the price as there have been no city or county services since. Normally, the state bus company runs seven regular bus services covering the city and its surrounds, as well as other irregular services covering rural areas of county Limerick.

On top of this, there are normally twice hourly services to Shannon Airport – which at present remains inaccessible by public transport.

Private services have continued to operate as normal between Limerick, the university, Dublin, Galway and Cork, while Irish Rail services locally have been largely unaffected.

According to reports in national media, the main sticking points in the talks revolve around clarity as to what impact complex cost-cutting measures would have on Bus Éireann drivers.

Dermot O'Leary, general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, said stakeholders not at the table still have a big role to play in the talks.

Cllr Frankie Daly, who chairs Limerick City and County Council’s transport committee says he is only “50% hopeful” buses will be back on city streets in the coming days.

“I’d hope it would be resolved over the next 24 hours at union level in Dublin. But i’m not that hopeful. But if buses are back on the streets, it would be fantastic for elderly people going to hospital, and people going to and from work, people shopping. We’re talking about a vital public service, particularly in the metropolitan area,” he said, “It’s of paramount importance this dispute is resolved.”