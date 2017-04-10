Moves to set up Community Alert following attack on Limerick pensioner

A PUBLIC meeting to set up a Community Alert has been organised for Glenroe parish hall as “vulnerable people have been targeted”.

There was widespread shock and disgust after a 93-year-old man was forced to fire his shotgun after criminals tried to break into his home in February.

The meeting is to take place on Wednesday, April 12, in Glenroe parish hall at 8pm.

Initiated by Cllr Lisa Marie Sheehy, gardai and Muintir na Tire will be represented to answer any questions on how it will work to prevent crime in the Glenroe / Ballyorgan area.

“There have been incidents in this community where vulnerable people have been targeted and we are not going to take it. We are getting active on the issue and protecting our people,” said Cllr Sheehy.

“One thing we can do as a community is set-up a Community Text Alert and we need the parish to buy into it. That is why we are having a public meeting to thrash out any questions people may have on how it operates and what is the protocol for it to be used,” she added.

The councillor emphasised how important it is that a big crowd attends so that everyone is on the same page and to have strength in numbers.

“Ultimately it’s down to us to keep our eyes open and report anything strange we see to the gardai. Community Alerts in neighbouring parishes have been successful and we need to create a proactive partnership between community groups and the local gardai in a bid to deter criminals and reduce incidents.

“This is one way in doing so,” she concluded.