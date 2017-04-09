Late Limerick jockey Ryan Cusack's personality helps others

THE LATE Ryan Cusack had a huge future as a jockey but his legacy will help improve future prospects of countless Limerick people.

The talented young Murroe man was taken from his loving family in a tragic farm accident at just 17.

A fundraiser in memory of her son was suggested to Martina over a year ago because he was so well-liked. She decided to organise a dinner dance on his 21st to celebrate Ryan’s life and help cope with the landmark birthday.

It was held in the Castle Oaks House Hotel in Castleconnell on February 25 as Ryan would have turned 21 at midnight. Ryan attended the Dyslexic Support Centre from first to sixth class so Martina chose what is now the Limerick Dyslexic Action Centre to support.

They came up with a theme, pink socks and sunglasses - Ryan always wore shades and at his debs he tucked the pants inside the socks to win a bet.

“The socks were a sign of his personality and sense of humour. He danced the night away with them on show,” said Martina. There was a big equestrian influence at the fundraiser.

“All his rosettes, helmets and JP McManus silks were on display and they even organised sponsored spacehopper pony races.

The Cusacks hoped to raise around €6,500 but beat that figure by a distance and a cheque for €10,800 has been handed over to Tina Conway, director of Limerick Dyslexic Action Centre.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely all our sponsors, spot prize donors and pony owners, for your very generous donations to the pink socks and sunglasses dinner dance held in memory of Ryan Cusack on his 21st birthday and especially to our family and friends who joined us.

“Your contribution is greatly appreciated and has made a significant impact on our fundraising efforts, we gratefully acknowledge your support.

“Our event at the Castle Oaks was a great success. With your help we have been able to raise €10,800 for the Limerick Dyslexic Action Centre.

“It is a non-profit making organisation that supports students of all levels and adults with dyslexia and associated conditions. They also support parents and teachers who may need help in dealing with these students,” said Martina.