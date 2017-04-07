Restrictions at Limerick Tunnel to facilitate works

The operators of the Limerick Tunnel are advising motorists there will be lane restrictions in the coming days to facilitate maintainance works.

The scheduled works will take place overnight on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A single-lane contra-flow system will operate in the Tunnel while the works are being carried out.

The restrictions will be in place from 10pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday; 10pm on Monday to 6am on Tuesday; 7.30pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday and 7.30pm on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday.

Direct Route says the Clonmacken Link Road Southbound (towards the tunnel) will also be closed Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Vehicles wiith abnormal loads will not be allowed to use Limerick Tunnel during the works.

For more see, www.limericktunnel.com/