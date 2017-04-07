Man guilty over mass brawl in Limerick town

A YOUNG man is due to be sentenced this Thursday after he pleaded guilty to his role in a mass brawl in Askeaton last year.

William ‘Bomber’ Harty, aged 26, who has an address at Maiden Street, Newcastle West is one seven people who appeared before Limerick Circuit Court last week to face a charge of violent disorder under the provisions of the Public Order Act.

A file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the matter and late last year she directed the case should proceed on indictment.

Books of evidence were prepared and served on each of the defendants at Newcastle West Court earlier this year.

When arraigned, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge which relates to an incident “at or near” Main Street, Askeaton on March 14, 2016.

Jack Nicholas BL said his client was anxious to have the matter expedited and concluded as soon as possible as he has been in custody for more than nine months.

“He is the only one of the accused, who has spent time in custody,” he told Judge Tom O’Donnell.

Cephas Power BL, prosecuting, said there was no objection to the matter being dealt with this Thursday.

While no evidence has been heard in the case, it was reported around the time of the incident that up to 25 members of the same extended family were involved in the brawl at a green area in the town.

The incident, it’s understood, was connected to a long running family dispute with several eye witnesses describing how some of those involved were armed with sticks and other weapons.

By law, the maximum sentence for violent disorder is ten years’ imprisonment.

The other six accused, who have yet to enter a plea, are due back in court in July.