Exhibition of late Limerick designer John McNamara's creations to open

AN exhibition celebrating the work of the late fashion designer John McNamara will open tonight in Limerick's Hunt Museum.

The newly created John McNamara Achievement Award will launch the collection of the late Limerick designer’s work. It will honour the work of new fashion designers from students attending Limerick School of Art and Design, Limerick College of Further Education and Mallow School of Fashion and Tailoring.

Judging the competition will be John’s former assistant of three decades, Catherine Bourke, and fashion designer, Michelina Stacpoole.

“John was a great supporter of young talent, organising the annual International Colleges’ Fashion event in recent years,” said Sinead Clohessy of Specsavers Limerick, sponsor of the achievement award.

The exhibition in the Hunt will showcase some of John’s most famous designs from a glittering career.

Co-organiser and fashion stylist Celia Holman Lee said: “The exhibition will give those attending some idea of the magnificent designs John did for his many clients.

“On display will be examples of wedding and glamorous day and evening wear,” she added.

When he passed away in 2015 following a short illness, John was one of the best known designers in the country with an impressive roster of clients.

The acclaimed designer's reputation for keeping in tune with his clients’ lifestyle needs rather than pandering to trends was one of his professional hallmarks. One particular claim to fame was his commission to design an inauguration outfit for former president Mary Robinson.

The John McNamara exhibition will run in the Hunt Museum from April 6 to April 30.