Leading the way: University of Limerick students up for national media awards

TWO UL journalism students who worked in the Limerick Leader are among those nominated for a host of national media awards.

Jennifer Purcell and John Keogh, who worked in this newspaper for six month stints, are among those nominated in 10 categories at the National Student Media Awards - a record number of nominations for UL.

The Limerick Voice newspaper and website produced by the fourth year and MA in Journalism and New Media classes which was distributed with the Limerick Leader, received three separate nominations, while editor Michelle Hogan was also nominated.

Daniel Keating, Paul Saunders and Andrew Roberts were all also nominated.

UL journalism lecturer Kathryn Hayes, who oversaw the production of the Limerick Voice newspaper in 2016, said it was wonderful to see so many journalism students recognised with nominations for the Smedias, which are judged by key media industry leaders.

“Investigative journalism was to the fore of this year’s edition of Limerick Voice and these nominations vindicate the quality of work that was undertaken and the level of journalistic skills demonstrated in producing such high class worthy journalism,” she said.

“The expanded digital and online presence of Limerick Voice enhances journalistic skills and increases students’ employability opportunities due to the real world experience gained during this project,” Ms Hayes added.

UL Journalism subject leader Dr Fergal Quinn congratulated the nominees.

“We are thrilled to have seen our students do so well in the Smedia awards this year,” he said.

“ For a small programme to have nominees in 10 categories is truly impressive.

“These nominations are testament to our student's dedication and talent, and also to the brilliant edition of the Limerick Voice overseen by Kathryn Hayes this year. Well done to all involved,” he added.

Jennifer Purcell was nominated in two categories - for Features Writer of the Year – News and Current Affairs and for Short Story of the Year, while John Keogh was nominated for Sports Writer of the Year.

The awards take place at the Aviva in Dublin on April 6.