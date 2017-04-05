Public input sought into Limerick's tourism strategy

LIMERICK City and County Council will be hosting a series of public consultation meetings, as part of its new tourism development and marketing strategy for Limerick.

The strategy, which was announced earlier this year, will develop new and existing elements of Limerick’s tourism by 2023.

A spokesperson for the council, citing figures from Regional Tourism by Fáilte Ireland, said that Limerick had the sixth highest number of overseas tourists in the country, while revenue from the tourists ranked fifth out of the 26 counties in 2015.

The spokesperson added that the aim of the strategy “is to grow Limerick as a premier tourism destination. The purpose of this forum is to capture the views and perspectives of key stakeholders in the city and county in relation to how this can be achieved.

“Limerick City and County Council is calling on all those concerned within the tourism sector, communities involved in tourism and public agencies who support tourism activities throughout the city and county.”

A public consultation took place at Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, on Monday night and in the Devon Inn in Templeglantine on Tuesday. Kilmallock’s Deebert Hotel hosts the third consultation at 2.30pm on Wednesdaym while the final meeting will take place at Greenhills Hotel, Ennis Road, between 6.30pm and 9pm on Thursday.

This summer, the council’s official website Limerick.ie will be relaunched, as well as a rebranding strategy for Limerick.