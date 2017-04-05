Limerick bus strike enters day 13 as WRC talks recommence

UNIONS and Bus Eireann management are attending WRC talks this Wednesday morning, with the hope of ending the industrial action, should all parties come to an agreement.

While talks recommence at 10.30am, up to 80 Bus Eireann workers remain at the station as the strike enters its 13th day.

The Transport Salaried Staff Association said this week that its the longest-lasting industrial action the union has participated in, in its 120 years.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s talks, the National Bus and Rail Union said that it will address a number issues during the meeting.

"One of the first items on our agenda will be a complete review of the managerial structure at Bus Éireann, inclusive of the salary levels associated with the roles of those who are leading the demand for our members to become more productive,” a spokesperson said.

Just returning home from Limerick where I attended an excellent discussion with 40 bus workers on how the Govt and BE agenda can be defeated — Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) March 31, 2017

"NBRU members, and other staff across Bus Éireann are extremely frustrated with the apparent lack of urgency around the requirement to resolve this debilitating transport dispute,” NBRU boss Dermot O’Leary said on Tuesday evening.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross, welcoming the resumed talks, said in a statement on Tuesday: “I welcome the announcement that both parties have accepted an invitation from the WRC to recommence discussions. I hope that all involved can use this opportunity to agree upon an acceptable and fair deal. The travelling public will expect that the parties can come to an agreement that allows for an end to this recent period of disruption to transport services.”