€3m approved for Moyross community centre expansion

AN EXPANSION of the community enterprise centre in Moyross is due to be constructed in the coming months, following the Department of Housing’s decision to approve €3m development funding.

The advanced centre, which is one of many core goals in the Regeneration programme, will provide a multitude of community services to the northside.

The Credit Union, after schools programmes, adult learning, local enterprises and numerous other operations will enjoy a new, modern space.

It is hoped that the new centre will open its doors in 2018.

Welcoming the new funding announcement, centre manager Paddy Flannery said that the facility will “double in size”.

“It will create more space for community activity and it will create more space for community enterprise. There will also be a purpose built community café going into it, as well.

“We need to keep going. We need to keep rebuilding the community, and we need to keep it up and functioning and get it ready, as when all these new roads are done, it will be flying.”

He said that this new expansion will be a boost to social enterprises in the northside, and will help people secure jobs in the long-term.

“We are 10 years on the road trying to get this centre redeveloped. It is the first investment into the place since, I’d say, since 1994.

“It is still serving the community, and it will continue to serve the community,” he added.

Welcoming the funding approval, Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan said that the centre is “very important to Moyross” and that when it is complete, it will “pivot the community”.

Senators Kieran O’Donnell and Maria Byrne both described the centre as an “important project” in the Regeneration programme.

“The extension and refurbishment of this building will deliver a much improved space from which these key community supports can be provided,” Senator O’Donnell added.

The centre first opened its doors in 1994.