Limerick gardai investigate 'mindless attacks'

GARDAI are appealing for information following two separate assaults in the city at the weekend.

The first incident happened at around 7.30pm on Saturday at Drominbeg, Rhebogue.

“A local male resident was walking through the estate and was assaulted by a number of youths in the estate,” said Sergeant Kevin Balfe of Henry Street garda station.

“The man received a cut and bruising to his face The youths involved then ran off,” he added.

In a second incident a number of hours later a man was hospitalised after he was set upon in the city centre.

“The victim was walking at O’Connell Street at around 2.45am when he was set upon by two men he did not know. He received a number of injuries and had to receive treatment at University Hospital Limerick,” said a garda spokesperson.

Both incidents have been described as ‘mindless attacks’ by gardai and anyone who can assist in identifying the culprits is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at (061) 212400.