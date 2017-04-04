Limerick vet wore Donald Trump mask at meat plant

A COUNTY Limerick veterinary surgeon wore a Donald Trump mask at a meat plant, the High Court has heard.

According to the Irish Times, Declan Gill, of Newgarden, Castleconnell was removed from inspection duties by the Department of Agriculture after he wore the mask.

Mr Gill did it “as a joke” at Rosderra Irish Meats plant in Roscrea on November 9 – the day after the US president was elected – said his solicitors.

They said it was for the purpose of entertaining his colleagues at the plant.

The plant’s human resources director, Tony Delaney, alleges Mr Gill approached him with a mask on and threatened him with a closed fist with the words “you’re dead”, which he found intimidating. This is denied.

Arising out of this, the meat plant sought to have Dr Gill removed from the inspection panel and, following consideration of the incident, a decision group recommended his removal with immediate effect last February.

Mr Gill's barrister said her client had not been afforded fair procedures. The High Court also heard Mr Gill wore a Barack Obama mask in the plant eight years earlier.

Mr Gill was granted leave to bring judicial review proceedings and also granted an injunction preventing the department removing him from his post.