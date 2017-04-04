Decision looming for Limerick's councillors over Northern Distributor Road

AROUND 150 submissions have been received in relation to the proposed variation of the county development plan to incorporate phase 2 of the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Members of Limerick City and County Council’s Travel and Transportation SPC were briefed during a meeting at County Hall this Monday ahead of a vote by members of the full council at the end of May.

Vincent Murray, senior executive engineer, told councillors the proposed road, which will extend from Annacotty to Knockalisheen Road will reduce travel times, congestion and will connect UL and LIT.

Work on phase one of the NDR, between Coonagh and Knockalisheen Road, is due to begin in the coming weeks.

Mr Murray said it is hoped the first section of the dual-carriage way will be completed and open to traffic by 2020.

Noting some of the concerns that have been raised in relation to the proposed route, he told councillors that a number of alternative options were examined but that none were deemed suitable.

Mr Murray said “a very very detailed analysis” was carried out as part of a strategic flood risk assessment as there is an onus on the council to ensure that whatever is built will not “worsen the flood risk” in areas along the route.

A number of councillors, including Mayor Kieran O’Hanlon, said they are fully supportive of the proposed route.

“If we are serious about jobs for our children and our grandchildren we have a big decision to make we have to get a message out in my opinion that we open for businesses,” said Cllr O’Hanlon.

Cllr Michael Sheahan, says not everyone is supportive of the proposed route and he has called for their views to be taken into account.