Limerick GAA joins bid to send provisions to Rescue 116 operation

LIMERICK GAA has joined forces with Club Limerick in a bid to collect food donations and other supplies to assist those involved in the recent Rescue 116 tragedy.

“The search for the missing crew of Rescue 116 is ongoing and we in Limerick GAA together with Club Limerick would like to lend a hand,” explained Siobhan Scanlon, project coordinator for Limerick GAA, who is working in conjunction with Club Limerick which represents Limerick GAA interests in Dublin.

Cunningham Foods in Newcastle West have kindly offered to transport food and supplies to the search coordination centre in Blacksod, County Mayo.

Almost three weeks after the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crashed off the north Mayo island of Blackrock, the air, sea and search is to continue for Irish Coast Guard winch crew Paul Ormsby, 53 and Ciaran Smith, 38.

Rescue agencies have expressed “deep disappointment” at failure to find any trace of the two Irish Coast Guard airmen after the wreckage of the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter was lifted from the seabed on Sunday.

Senior pilot Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, 45, was recovered from the sea and died within hours of the crash on March 14 some 13 km west of north Mayo. She lived in Limerick for a time during her training.

“If anyone would like to contribute in any way we would be delighted to take any contributions up on their behalf. Food, beverages or financial contributions to RNLI would be very much appreciated,” Siobhan added.

Limerick GAA clubs including Kilmallock GAA, Newcastle West GAA club and Na Piarsaigh GAA club have agreed to open their club house this Tuesday evening, April 4 from 5.30pm to 8pm and will accept all contributions.

For further details contact Siobhan Scanlon on 061-335516, 087-3520395 or email info.clublimerick@gaa.ie.