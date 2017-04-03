Limerick punter nets almost €15,000 return from 50c Lucky 15

A LIMERICK punter has hit almost a €15,000 jackpot after a 50c Lucky 15 bet.

The lucky person bagged a staggering €14,446.95 after a 50c Lucky 15 selection – a €15 total stake – at Saturday’s horse racing card in Doncaster.

The bet consisted of the Ryan Moore treble and an extra selection; Tupi at 10/1 in the 1:50, Ballet Concerto at 8/1 in the 2:25, Kool Kompany at 10/1 in the 3:00 and Bravery at 16/1 in the 3:35.

It returned a whopping €13,151, but BoyleSports’ 10% bonus came into effect as the bet had four winners and the Limerick punter scooped an extra €1,295.95, bringing their total winnings to €14,446.95.

BoyleSports’ spokesperson Aoife Heffron said: “Ryan Moore’s treble at Doncaster was the heart of this Limerick punter’s winning 50 cent Lucky 15; intuitively they decided to steer clear of Moore for their fourth and final selection in the 3:35 which resulted in an incredible €14,446 windfall.”