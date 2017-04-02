Lucky escape as car overturns in Limerick city

A MAN had a lucky escape this Sunday lunchtime in Limerick, after walking away unscathed from a serious crash in the city.

The accident happened at Spar near Punches Cross at approximately 2.24pm.

Three units of Limerick Fire Brigade were dispatched to the scene.

However, they only spent 10 minutes at the location, as miraculously no injuries were sustained.

An ambulance was not required at the scene, though inbound and outbound traffic to the city was disrupted for a time.

It’s understood that the man, who was left visibly shaken after the incident, was brought into the shop by concerned staff afterwards for a cup of tea.

The exact circumstances of the how the vehicle ended up on its side remain unclear.

No details were available from An Garda Siochana.