Two charged over vintage shotgun theft from Newcastle West antique shop

TWO men have been arrested and charged with stealing an antique gun from the window of a Newcastle West auction house last month.

Jakub Brzoscikowski, who has an address at Arra View, Newcastle West, and Marcin Wilczewski, of Daar River Walk, Newcastle West, were charged after bench warrants were executed this Monday.

The two men appeared before Newcastle West court this Tuesday morning, charged with stealing the 150-year-old shotgun from O’Donovan Associates.

It is alleged that Mr Brzoscikowski and Mr Wilczewski were identified on CCTV footage in which they could be seen taking the shotgun from an open window.

It is understood the weapon was recovered from another individual who is not before the court.

The two defendants were granted bail on condition they abide by several conditions. They must sign on three times a week at Newcastle West garda station and stay away from witnesses connected with the case.

A Polish translator is expected to attend court on the next date to assist both men.

Auctioneer Patrick O’Donovan said that the gun dated back to the 1860s, and was therefore likely to have been used in the Fenian conflict of the same decade.

The ornamental gun has an estimated worth of between €600 and €800, and was destined to go up for auction before its theft.

It had been bought at a car boot sale, discovered to be a valuable artefact and ended up in the antiques circuit thereafter.

When the gun was recovered and returned to Mr O’Donovan, he told the Limerick Leader that he was “glad to have it back”.