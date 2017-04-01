Bright idea: Thrush raises young in Limerick traffic light
Sean Ryan took this great picture of the birds nesting
Sean Ryan, Lansdowne Park, first photographed the thrush nesting there last January. He returned at the weekend to find mother and nestlings are doing well.
“Only the female broods the chicks, but both parents feed them. The chicks are fed primarily on worms but slugs, caterpillars and even fruit can feature in the diet, especially when dry weather limits access to worms.
”The chicks are ready to fledge at 13-14 days, but if the nest is disturbed, they can leave as early as nine days old. They creep and flutter from the nest and remain in nearby cover for a few days,” explained Sean.
As they are partially blocking the red light it could be an interesting excuse in court if a motorist flew through it but they might be on a wing and a prayer.
