Bright idea: Thrush raises young in Limerick traffic light





Sean Ryan, Lansdowne Park, AT FIRST glance it may seem a bird-brained idea to nest in a traffic light at a busy junction in Castletroy but a thrush and her chicks are flying it.Sean Ryan, Lansdowne Park, first photographed the thrush nesting there last January . He returned at the weekend to find mother and nestlings are doing well.

They are getting free heat and light courtesy of Limerick City and County Council and are thriving.



“Only the female broods the chicks, but both parents feed them. The chicks are fed primarily on worms but slugs, caterpillars and even fruit can feature in the diet, especially when dry weather limits access to worms.



”The chicks are ready to fledge at 13-14 days, but if the nest is disturbed, they can leave as early as nine days old. They creep and flutter from the nest and remain in nearby cover for a few days,” explained Sean.



As they are partially blocking the red light it could be an interesting excuse in court if a motorist flew through it but they might be on a wing and a prayer.