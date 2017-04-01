Two becomes one: Saturday of Limerick Show scrapped

LIMERICK Show is to become a one day event for the first time in its long history which dates back to the 1880s.

Richard Kennedy, chairman, said it was always a two day show but times are changing and there is a lot of competition.

“We had a review of last year’s show at a management meeting. We found that we don’t have the attendance on a Saturday. We decided we could organise the show for one day and put all our efforts into having one very successful show day on the Sunday,” said Mr Kennedy.

“From my two years as chairman I certainly found there just wasn’t enough footfall on the Saturday. Sundays have been very successful and we’ve had good crowds. When you have stand-holders they need footfall, otherwise they won’t keep coming to the show so we hope we will have a good crowd on the Sunday,” who hails from Clarina. Limerick Show traditionally takes place on the last weekend of August and this year’s date falls on August 27 in Limerick Racecourse.

“The Sunday is always more of a family day. People you would meet at the show have said to me ‘you could do a good one day show’. Logistically, we will have our hands full but we will manage that. We really want to have a successful show and that’s the most important thing,” said Mr Kennedy.

Former chairman and current president, Leo Walsh said it is sad that they have to revert to a one day show.

“It is the first time ever that it will be a one day show. Actually it used to be three days many years ago. It is a matter of the times and clashing with other shows is one of the biggest obstacles we face.

“We are clashing with Moate in Westmeath, Pilltown in Kilkenny and Dualla in Tipperary. Limerick Show has been held on the last weekend in August for donkey’s years and other shows moved in on our date. Show are under pressure - Ballivor is being cancelled this year and Crossmaglen too I read. It is hard to keep them going and it is hard to get voluntary help. It costs over €120,000 to run. It is sad but hopefully it will be one brilliant day,” said Mr Walsh, who added that they were disappointed they were clashing with the Milford Hospice Fair this year.

“We all know the great work they do and how it affects every family in the county. Unfortunately our date was there and we couldn’t change it. We all would like to support them and we will have facilities in place at Limerick Show if people want to donate to Milford Hospice,” said Mr Walsh.