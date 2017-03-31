Cistercian College looking to future with open day

THE NEWS in February that Cistercian College, Roscrea, which had educated countless Limerick boys in its 112-year history, was met with shock by current and past pupils and parents.

However, a few weeks later it was announced it will remain open after an action group set up to save it raised around €1.8m to secure its future. And now the school has announced it will hold an open day this Saturday, April 1.

It will give parents who are interested in the school an opportunity to view the facilities, receive information about the school’s offerings and meet students, parents and staff.

The school’s action group have this week released some of the data that was included in their presentation to the Cistercian College trustees and ultimately led to the decision to invest in the school’s long term future.

These figures show a hugely encouraging demand for the new day boarding and five-day boarding options that the school is now offering. There have been 69 expressions of interest for 2017 enrolments and a further 49 for 2018.

This would bring the projected student population above 200 in 2018, which is a key milestone, according to action group chairman Ronnie Culliton.

“The idea is to steadily build figures back to the point where we can maximise the school’s vibrancy,” said the former student and current parent.

Next Saturday’s open day will give people a great opportunity to see student life in action. Registration opens at 11am. Rugby and hurling games will be organised for children in attendance, who will also be given a guided tour by current students. Parents can meet staff and current parents who will be happy to answer any queries that they have. There will also be information given on an exciting new bursary programme available from September 2017 for new students.

Anyone interested in experiencing life as a boarder in CCR will also have a chance to do so. On Friday, March 31 the school will welcome prospective new boarders to join the crew from 4pm. In order to secure a place for the overnight CCR experience those interested should contact the school. This is a wonderful opportunity to get an insider view of the unique way of life experienced by students in Cistercian College.

Mr Culliton also spoke about the importance of investing in the school’s facilities. “During the course of the campaign we received over 500 pledges of financial support totalling over €1.8 million. These came from pastmen and current parents and we intend to invest over €1 million of this into the school’s facilities over the next six years,” he said.

This investment coupled with the increasing numbers of students will surely allow Cistercian College to thrive into the future. For more please contact 0505 23344 or visit www.ccr.ie