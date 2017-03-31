WATCH: New beginnings at revamped Adare Manor resort

IMPECCABLY manicured lawns, lush rolling hills and thousands of mature trees are some of the things golfers can look forward to at the new Adare Manor.

A new video offers a glimpse inside the new course and grounds at the manor, which is due to open later this year.

World-renowned golf course designer Tom Fazio is leading the redesign of the property’s highly anticipated course, “which when complete will take its place among the finest golf courses in Europe”, according to a spokesperson.

The surrounding 800 acres of parkland, walled gardens and walking trails are also being enhanced, and an extensive tree planting programme is also underway as part of the redevelopment.

Over 2,000 signature trees are being planted throughout the property, and there are also another 17,000 whips and smaller species in addition to the topiary, hedging and shrubs.

“This has been a major part of the project which will add to the beauty and environmental benefit of Adare Manor for future generations,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier this month, more than 300 jobs were announced for the resort, which is due to open between September and December of this year.

It was also confirmed this week that the manor will be home to the first La Mer spa in Ireland or the UK.

The prestigious luxury skincare brand, La Mer, only has 10 other spas in the world.

“Sitting within the heart of the Manor, the spa will be a secluded sanctuary, providing an unparalleled experience for relaxation and renewal. From La Mer’s transformational products to the exclusive treatments inspired by the sea, the spa will offer a unique and refreshing escape – all to rejuvenate the mind, body and skin,” said a spokesperson.

“Along with a selection of bespoke La Mer treatments, the spa will feature La Mer’s most luxurious treatment, The Miracle Broth Facial. The indulgent facial incorporates Spa Broth, an exclusively pure form of La Mer’s Miracle Broth, to help re-energise, nurture and deeply hydrate, transforming the skin to reveal a youthful appearance.”

It will feature treatment rooms, a manicure and pedicure salon, a relaxation area, a hair salon, a fitness center and an indoor swimming pool overlooking the River Maigue.

Photographs released this week show how the spa will look.

Adare Manor’s Chief Executive Officer Colm Hannon said that the spa “will exceed expectation in design and guest experience”.

“We have stayed loyal to the essence and history of Adare Manor, whilst creating a unique space within the original manor house,” he said.

“The new Spa at Adare Manor will offer exclusive La Mer treatments giving guests a multi-sensorial experience in a space that embodies the luxury and timelessness that is Adare Manor,” added Mr Hannon.

Meanwhile, global brand president of La Mer, Sandra Main, said that they are “excited” to expand into Ireland.

“Adare Manor is a leading luxury destination and the spa will provide exceptional beauty treatments for the discerning guest looking for a transformative and revitalising escape,” she said.