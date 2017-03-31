No train services in Limerick as Bus Éireann strike continues

Iarnród Éireann is warning that all services in and out of Colbert Station have been cancelled due to secondary picketing associated with the Bus Éireann dispute.

While the 5.40am service to Heuston Station departed as normal this Friday, all other services to the capital have been cancelled.

Iarnród Éíreann has confirmed that services between Limerick and Galway as well to and from Limerick Junction have also been cancelled.

Update: Major Disruption to services due to Bus Éireann dispute, please see service details here https://t.co/rukH7fiLOU — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 31, 2017

While train services in Limerick were also affected last Friday, there have been no difficulties since associated with the strike.

Today is the eight day of strike action by workers at Bus Éireann as a dispute over cost-cutting at the semi-state company continues.

