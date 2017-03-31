MIC event to kick off Limerick’s Lifelong Learning Festival

SHOWING that there’s always something new to learn, Limerick’s Lifelong Learning Festival kicks off with a real crowd pleaser this Saturday, with the Mary Immaculate College showcase – a free, fun, interactive day of learning, activities and workshops for all the family.

This year’s festival promises to be the biggest yet, with over 250 events and activities to interest, entertain and engage people of all ages.

Now in its seventh year, and with the theme ‘Communities, Connecting, Learning’, the Lifelong Learning Festival runs from Saturday, April 1 to Friday, April 7.

Co-ordinator of the festival, Yvonne Lane, said: “The showcase event to open the festival week is very exciting and promises to make this year’s festival the biggest yet. We’re really looking forward to seeing a huge turn-out at Mary Immaculate College on Saturday.”

The MIC showcase – opening the festival week this Saturday from 11am to 2.30pm – promises to offer a snapshot of what the festival programme will offer.

Some of the showcase events include printmaking and technology demonstrations, genealogy, history, a language taster and media and film workshops. There will also be playground science, ‘start your own business development’, arts and crafts, music, hip hop dancing and children’s entertainment. All activities during the festival are free.

Eimear Brophy, LCETB, said: “This year’s festival celebrates Limerick being successful in achieving the UNESCO Learning City Award 2017, which is recognition of Limerick’s progress in promoting inclusive education and lifelong learning in local communities.”

Free copies of the programme are now available throughout Limerick and on www.Limerick.ie/LoveLearning.