Man tied up during aggravated burglary in County Limerick

THE OWNER of a shop and petrol station in County Limerick was tied up by up to four assailants at his home overnight.

The criminals then took the keys to the Gala shop in Murroe, entered the premises and stole a sum of money, the Limerick Leader has learned.

The owner, believed to be aged in his late thirties/early forties, was able to free himself shortly afterwards and raised the alarm. He lives in the Murroe area.

According to local sources, this happened some time between midnight and 3am on Friday morning. The owner is said to be physically unharmed but “obviously very shaken”.

Former Murroe councillor, John Egan said: “It is absolutely shocking – it is disgraceful. He is a lovely man. He provides an excellent service to the community and he is very involved in the community. In fairness, we have very good gardai in Murroe and I hope they catch them”.

Cllr Egan encouraged anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the village or the outskirts in the early hours of Friday morning to contact Bruff gardai on 061 382940.