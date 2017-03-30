Gems from Limerick Leader's photographic archives in new book

HUNDREDS of images documenting Limerick life over half a century have been included in a new publication by the Limerick Leader, which will be launched this Thursday evening.

YesterYears, a 168-page compilation, of black and white images, taken from our extensive archive collection and depicting pivotal moments in the city and county from the 1950s onwards, will be officially launched in the Georgian House, No 2 Pery Square, this Thursday, March 30.

Eugene Phelan, editor of the Limerick Leader and the Limerick Chronicle, said that the newspaper was “blessed” to have a magnificent archive of photographs to draw on, and this latest publication follows on from the success of the hugely popular Limerick Through the Lens book.

It was published by the Limerick Leader in 2015 to mark the paper’s 125th anniversary.

“We have thousands upon thousands of photographic negatives in our archive department covering everything from GAA matches, to weddings and all the news events of the day.

“Many of the photographs in this book were never previously published and have been unearthed by archivist Grainne Keays and photographic staff Adrian Butler and Mike Cowhey with help from students Peter Corbett and Roisin Sheahan,” said Mr Phelan.

Thousands more negatives remain to be scanned and digitised and this work will take years to complete, with photographic gems discovered each day.

Many of the photos do not have full captions as only brief details of the photographic marking of the day remain, but they all give an insight into the life and times of Limerick through the decades.

Most of the photographs from the early years were taken by the legendary Donal MacMonagle, who began working with the paper in the 1950s.

He was followed by John F Wright, who was not only head of the photographic department but also a director of the Limerick Leader. Work by photographers A.F. (Foncie) Foley, Dermot Lynch and Owen South also feature.

It is priced at €10, and is currently available to purchase at the Limerick Leader’s offices at 54 O’Connell Street and Eason, Parkway.